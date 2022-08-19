Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Director Buys $50,393.00 in Stock

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) Director Sean Davis Kell acquired 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,393.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,840 shares in the company, valued at $174,779.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Porch Group stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.90. Porch Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $270.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Porch Group in the first quarter worth $44,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Porch Group in the first quarter worth $45,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Porch Group in the first quarter worth $69,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Porch Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Porch Group in the first quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRCH. Wedbush cut their price target on Porch Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Porch Group in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Porch Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Porch Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

