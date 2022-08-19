Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes $304,000 Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ROLL shares. Bank of America cut RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on RBC Bearings from $263.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on RBC Bearings from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.71.

RBC Bearings Stock Up 0.2 %

ROLL opened at $259.05 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $152.90 and a fifty-two week high of $264.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.44 and a 200-day moving average of $192.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 125.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.36.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.39. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $354.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 126.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at RBC Bearings

In related news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $80,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 21,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total value of $5,494,434.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,925,192.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $80,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,625 shares of company stock valued at $14,801,248 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.