First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 167 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,743,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,774,290,000 after buying an additional 223,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Align Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,130,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,057,602,000 after buying an additional 95,811 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Align Technology by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,425,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,593,858,000 after buying an additional 678,453 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,536,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,989,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $799,668,000 after buying an additional 24,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ALGN. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $380.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.67.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $281.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.78. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.86 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

