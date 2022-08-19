First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.52 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

Newmont Price Performance

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $202,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,617 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,613.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,561,937.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $202,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,613.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,000 shares of company stock worth $3,028,880 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $44.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.85. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.90 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The firm has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.24). Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Newmont’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 222.22%.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

