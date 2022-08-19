Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,048 Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $313,565,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,660,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 2,650.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,404,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $190,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,096 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,297,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $448,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,339 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $43.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $68.41. The company has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of -219.30 and a beta of 0.62.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.31). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 688,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,460,652.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Twitter news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 15,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $588,055.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 396,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,060,862.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 688,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,460,652.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,266 shares of company stock worth $2,186,340 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $54.20 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

