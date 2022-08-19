First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,008 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 2,032.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,156 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Command Bank lifted its position in PulteGroup by 125.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in PulteGroup by 316.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $43.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.32. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $58.09.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.14. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.21.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

