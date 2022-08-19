Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $10.72, but opened at $10.34. Repay shares last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 3,077 shares.

Specifically, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Kight purchased 37,262 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.79 per share, for a total transaction of $402,056.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,386,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,964,456.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RPAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Repay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Repay from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Repay from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Repay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Repay from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Repay Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $886.98 million, a PE ratio of -75.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average of $13.88.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.39 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Repay

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Repay by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,379,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,981,000 after buying an additional 72,057 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,351,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,266,000 after purchasing an additional 114,669 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,934,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,117,000 after purchasing an additional 548,469 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,189,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,263,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,161,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,621,000 after purchasing an additional 186,151 shares during the last quarter.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

Recommended Stories

