First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 465 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Clorox by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of Clorox by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Clorox by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

Clorox Stock Performance

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX opened at $148.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $186.86. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.88%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

