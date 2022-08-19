Toronto Dominion Bank Has $957,000 Stock Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 86.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,059 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Upstart were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in Upstart by 77.8% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Upstart by 22,310.9% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 39,044 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Upstart by 49.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter valued at $10,880,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Upstart by 129.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Upstart

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 412,983 shares in the company, valued at $16,651,474.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 22,783 shares of company stock worth $917,280 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Stock Performance

Upstart stock opened at $31.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.13. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.30 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Upstart from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 10th. JMP Securities cut Upstart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.38.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

