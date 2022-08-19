Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Shares Gap Down to $73.19

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $73.19, but opened at $70.49. Danaos shares last traded at $70.70, with a volume of 833 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaos in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Danaos in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Get Danaos alerts:

Danaos Stock Up 3.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.55.

Danaos Dividend Announcement

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $5.25. The business had revenue of $229.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.86 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 81.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaos Co. will post 27.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaos

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Danaos in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaos during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Danaos by 6.1% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,628 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaos by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaos by 9.9% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,661 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.