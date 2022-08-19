Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 719 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.2% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,040,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $120.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.88 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $132.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $155.65 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,174.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955 over the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.