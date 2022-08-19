Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

QTRX has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Quanterix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen lowered shares of Quanterix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered shares of Quanterix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Quanterix from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quanterix currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Quanterix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. Quanterix has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $60.92. The stock has a market cap of $351.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.17.

Insider Transactions at Quanterix

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director David R. Walt purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,293,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,431,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,337,909.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Quanterix news, CEO Masoud Toloue acquired 105,000 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,095,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 185,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,133.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David R. Walt acquired 150,000 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $1,293,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,431,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,337,909.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 285,000 shares of company stock worth $2,697,000 and sold 3,097 shares worth $51,159. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QTRX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Quanterix by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Quanterix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Quanterix in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

