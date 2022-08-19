3,842 Shares in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,842 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 805 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $134,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,292.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $65.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 2.15. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $107.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.46.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $908.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.84 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WYNN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group set a $67.00 target price on Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Wynn Resorts to $71.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.88.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

