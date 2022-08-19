People s United Financial Inc. Sells 9,408 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,689 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,408 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

CDNS stock opened at $190.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.98. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $194.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion, a PE ratio of 68.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 22,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $3,457,041.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 96,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,624.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 35,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total transaction of $5,593,163.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,078,443.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 22,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $3,457,041.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 96,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,624.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 442,623 shares of company stock worth $72,953,850 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.18.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

