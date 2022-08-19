First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 2,778 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 19,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 37,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 14.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH opened at $80.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.04. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen cut their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.89.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

