First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $2,252,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.89.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $218.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.82. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.82 and a 1-year high of $220.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.72%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.