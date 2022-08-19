McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,804,000 after buying an additional 9,702 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 184,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,719,000 after buying an additional 10,988 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 24,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $92.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

