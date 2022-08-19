AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 13.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 20.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZN opened at $66.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $53.63 and a twelve month high of $71.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.17.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is -221.95%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. UBS Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Danske began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

