Wells Fargo & Company Raises Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Price Target to $13.00

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

IRWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 26.52 and a current ratio of 26.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.69. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $14.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 41.65%. The company had revenue of $97.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 23,229 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $263,649.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 757,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,600,859.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 23,229 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $263,649.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 757,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,600,859.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 70,000 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $824,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 521,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,146,309.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 365,530 shares of company stock worth $4,324,054. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,160,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,603,000 after purchasing an additional 679,997 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,679,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,240,000 after purchasing an additional 469,700 shares during the period.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.