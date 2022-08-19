Robert W. Baird Trims IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Target Price to $18.00

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.20.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ IDYA opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 225.95% and a negative return on equity of 22.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $736,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 312,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

