Alliance Global Partners Trims IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) Target Price to $1.50

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Alliance Global Partners from $6.00 to $1.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

IM Cannabis Stock Performance

Shares of IM Cannabis stock opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. IM Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCC. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in IM Cannabis by 100.0% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank INC boosted its holdings in IM Cannabis by 27.7% in the first quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 50,904 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in IM Cannabis by 32.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 987,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 244,586 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in IM Cannabis by 29.8% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,524,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 349,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in IM Cannabis by 712.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,822,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

IM Cannabis Company Profile

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers cannabis flowers and strain specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, and pressed hash offerings under the WAGNERS and Highland Grow brands.

