IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target Cut to $20.00

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.84) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.36) EPS.

IDYA has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.20.

IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.65.

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 225.95% and a negative return on equity of 22.38%. Analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

