Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.38. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $9.81 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OVV. Barclays cut their target price on Ovintiv to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.05.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $50.18 on Friday. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $63.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $32,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,734.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,785 shares of company stock worth $1,676,509. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Ovintiv in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Ovintiv by 114.3% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Ovintiv by 20.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

