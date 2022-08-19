DA Davidson Raises Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target to $60.00

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hancock Whitney from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Stephens increased their target price on Hancock Whitney to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Hancock Whitney from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.57.

Shares of HWC opened at $52.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.52 and a 200 day moving average of $49.53. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $41.62 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 18.65%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $61,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hancock Whitney news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 26,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $1,248,201.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,506,995.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $61,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HWC. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,218,000 after purchasing an additional 596,516 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 183.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 442,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,616,000 after acquiring an additional 286,206 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 13.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,295,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,690,000 after acquiring an additional 266,428 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 39.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 590,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,633,000 after acquiring an additional 168,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,850,000 after acquiring an additional 160,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

