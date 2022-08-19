Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. Raised by Capital One Financial (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note issued on Thursday, August 18th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.10. The consensus estimate for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ current full-year earnings is $8.28 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.28 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.81 EPS.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.93.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $185.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.56. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $158.85 and a 52-week high of $231.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,541 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total value of $252,395.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,105.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 98.04%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

