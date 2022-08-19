Needham & Company LLC Boosts Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Price Target to $43.00

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HCCI opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.50. The firm has a market cap of $815.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.26. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $36.29.

Heritage-Crystal Clean ( NASDAQ:HCCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 20.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, Director Fred M. Fehsenfeld, Jr. sold 39,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $1,382,550.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 701,552 shares in the company, valued at $24,694,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,931.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Fred M. Fehsenfeld, Jr. sold 39,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $1,382,550.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 701,552 shares in the company, valued at $24,694,630.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,002 shares of company stock worth $5,605,993. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. 61.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

