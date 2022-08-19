Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Chardan Capital

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Chardan Capital from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Homology Medicines from $29.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Homology Medicines from $3.10 to $3.21 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Homology Medicines presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.69.

Homology Medicines Stock Performance

FIXX stock opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.48. Homology Medicines has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $8.90.

Institutional Trading of Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines ( NASDAQ:FIXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 47.95% and a negative net margin of 28.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Homology Medicines will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Homology Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 58.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing for various genetic disorders.

