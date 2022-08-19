Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Southwestern Energy Cut by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Southwestern Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 165.90% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 294.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SWN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.39.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average is $6.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at $356,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 28.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 13.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

