FY2022 Earnings Estimate for On Holding AG Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:ONON)

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) – Wedbush raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ON in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 16th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ON’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for ON’s FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

ONON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ON from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. OTR Global started coverage on ON in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ON from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ON from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on ON from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.08.

ONON stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. ON has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $55.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.51.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $235.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.83 million. ON had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 12.19%. ON’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONON. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON by 6.1% in the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of ON by 0.9% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 107,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of ON by 8.3% in the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

