KeyCorp Weighs in on National Storage Affiliates Trust’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) – KeyCorp upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.85 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.83. The consensus estimate for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.84 per share.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.13). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 14.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NSA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

NYSE NSA opened at $56.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 57.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.54 and a 200 day moving average of $55.98. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $45.13 and a 1 year high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Institutional Trading of National Storage Affiliates Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSA. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 248.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

