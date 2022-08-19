Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 16th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will earn ($4.30) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($4.22). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.26) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.34) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $24.48 on Friday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $30.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.25.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.21. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 139.72% and a negative net margin of 137.85%. The business had revenue of $17.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.67 million.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 38,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $962,334.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,540,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,520,151.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 33.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

