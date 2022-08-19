FY2022 EPS Estimates for Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. Raised by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Jasper Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.43) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.48). The consensus estimate for Jasper Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.39) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jasper Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.93) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.58) EPS.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of JSPR opened at $2.15 on Friday. Jasper Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $18.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.98.

In other news, Director William Lis sold 24,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $51,465.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,210.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSPR. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $2,396,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $4,239,000. Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $118,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $39,000. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

