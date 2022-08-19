Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY)

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Japan Tobacco in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Japan Tobacco’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Japan Tobacco’s FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get Japan Tobacco alerts:

Japan Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of JAPAY stock opened at $8.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Japan Tobacco has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $10.63.

Japan Tobacco Company Profile

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, oral tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, and LD brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.