Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.55) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.35). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.35) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.64) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average of $2.64. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $9.59.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 16,775.78% and a negative return on equity of 94.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS.

In other news, Director David B. Weiner sold 11,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $31,587.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 892,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,195,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927,746 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,247,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,381,000 after purchasing an additional 208,609 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,926,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,489 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,071,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 91,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,992,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 100,347 shares in the last quarter. 43.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

