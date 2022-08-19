Oppenheimer Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Genius Sports in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now expects that the company will earn ($0.43) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.53). The consensus estimate for Genius Sports’ current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Genius Sports’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

GENI has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $5.25 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.43.

Shares of GENI opened at $4.62 on Friday. Genius Sports has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $24.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 54.23% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The company had revenue of $71.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Genius Sports by 479.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Genius Sports during the first quarter worth about $65,000. 42.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

