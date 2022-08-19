AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.05) Per Share (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for AMC Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 16th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.05) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.03). The consensus estimate for AMC Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($1.25) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMC. B. Riley dropped their price target on AMC Entertainment from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on AMC Entertainment to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.50.

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of AMC opened at $19.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.33. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $52.79.

AMC Entertainment shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, August 22nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, August 22nd. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, August 22nd.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was up 162.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMC Entertainment Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%.

Insider Activity at AMC Entertainment

In related news, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 417.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 46.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 862.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1,197.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMC Entertainment

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Further Reading

