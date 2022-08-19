KeyCorp Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brinker International in a report issued on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $3.07 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.12. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brinker International’s current full-year earnings is $3.12 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EAT. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Brinker International from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Brinker International from $28.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Brinker International from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Brinker International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.68.

Brinker International Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Brinker International

Brinker International stock opened at $33.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day moving average is $32.39. Brinker International has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $55.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Brinker International by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 14,968 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Brinker International by 397.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 9,521 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Brinker International by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Brinker International by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $531,000. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

(Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.