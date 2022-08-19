BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report issued on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share.
BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.22). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.
BJ’s Restaurants Price Performance
BJRI stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $47.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average of $26.39.
Institutional Trading of BJ’s Restaurants
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,880,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,127,000 after buying an additional 94,775 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,713,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $105,078,000 after buying an additional 107,734 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,489,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,445,000 after buying an additional 139,430 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 850,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,074,000 after buying an additional 80,262 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,306,000 after buying an additional 13,163 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile
BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.
