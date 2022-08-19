Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $10.76 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) – Zacks Research cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Charles River Laboratories International in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $10.76 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $11.51. The consensus estimate for Charles River Laboratories International’s current full-year earnings is $10.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.87 EPS.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.92.

NYSE CRL opened at $220.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $203.37 and a 52 week high of $460.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter worth approximately $409,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 371.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,866,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $45,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,766 shares in the company, valued at $4,695,815.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.