Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $10.76 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) – Zacks Research cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Charles River Laboratories International in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $10.76 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $11.51. The consensus estimate for Charles River Laboratories International’s current full-year earnings is $10.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.87 EPS.
Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share.
Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance
NYSE CRL opened at $220.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $203.37 and a 52 week high of $460.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.73.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter worth approximately $409,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 371.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,866,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International
In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $45,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,766 shares in the company, valued at $4,695,815.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
About Charles River Laboratories International
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).
