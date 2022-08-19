FY2022 EPS Estimates for Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Boosted by KeyCorp

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Angi in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.18) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for Angi’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Angi’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Angi from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Angi in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Angi from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

Shares of Angi stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Angi has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $14.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.52.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $515.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.41 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. Angi’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its holdings in Angi by 3.7% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 181,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angi during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Angi during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angi during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Angi by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,002,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $25,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,743.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $75,950 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

