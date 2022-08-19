Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report released on Thursday, August 18th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Olink Holding AB (publ)’s current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

NASDAQ OLK opened at $18.03 on Friday. Olink Holding AB has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olink Holding AB (publ)

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 39,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. 28.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.