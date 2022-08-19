B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 (NASDAQ:RILYM) Trading Up 0.6%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 (NASDAQ:RILYM – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $24.97. 16,208 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 10,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.81.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.74.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 15th will be issued a $0.3984 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Valuation and Appraisal; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands.

