Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAG. Citigroup dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

CAG opened at $35.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.59. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.03.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other news, Director Emanuel Chirico purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAG. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 238.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 282.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

