Contrasting Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY) and Telefónica (NYSE:TEF)

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY – Get Rating) and Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mahanagar Telephone Nigam and Telefónica’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Mahanagar Telephone Nigam alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mahanagar Telephone Nigam $314.01 million N/A -$520.82 million N/A N/A Telefónica $46.47 billion 0.54 $9.63 billion $0.08 54.13

Telefónica has higher revenue and earnings than Mahanagar Telephone Nigam.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam has a beta of 3.81, suggesting that its stock price is 281% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telefónica has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

6.3% of Telefónica shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Telefónica shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mahanagar Telephone Nigam and Telefónica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mahanagar Telephone Nigam N/A N/A N/A Telefónica 1.38% 6.61% 1.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mahanagar Telephone Nigam and Telefónica, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mahanagar Telephone Nigam 0 0 0 0 N/A Telefónica 1 5 0 0 1.83

Telefónica has a consensus price target of $4.44, indicating a potential upside of 2.45%. Given Telefónica’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Telefónica is more favorable than Mahanagar Telephone Nigam.

Summary

Telefónica beats Mahanagar Telephone Nigam on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mahanagar Telephone Nigam

(Get Rating)

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in India and Mauritius. It operates in two segments, Basic and Other Services; and Cellular. The company offers basic telephony, broadband, and mobile services. It also provides cloud services, Wi-Fi solutions, e-governance projects, managed services, turnkey ICT solutions, GIS based services, capacity building and skill development services, etc.; and mobile, international long distance, and Internet services under the CHILL brand. The company was founded in 1882 and is based in New Delhi, India.

About Telefónica

(Get Rating)

Telefónica, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary value-added services; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services, as well as leases and sells handset equipment. The company also provides Internet and broadband multimedia services comprising Internet service provider, portal and network, retail and wholesale broadband access, narrowband switched access, high-speed Internet through fibre to the home, and voice over Internet protocol services. In addition, it offers leased line, virtual private network, fibre optics, web hosting and application, outsourcing and consultancy, desktop, and system integration and professional services. Further, the company offers wholesale services for telecommunication operators, including domestic interconnection and international wholesale services; leased lines for other operators; and local loop leasing services, as well as bit stream services, wholesale line rental accesses, and leased ducts for other operators' fiber deployment. Additionally, it provides video/TV services; smart connectivity and services, and consumer IoT products; financial and other payment, security, cloud computing, advertising, big data, and digital telco experience services; virtual assistants; digital home platforms; and Movistar Home devices. It also offers online telemedicine, home insurance, music streaming, and consumer loan services. The company was incorporated in 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mahanagar Telephone Nigam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.