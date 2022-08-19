boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Receives GBX 188.89 Consensus PT from Analysts

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 188.89 ($2.28).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BOO shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 140 ($1.69) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their target price on boohoo group from GBX 65 ($0.79) to GBX 45 ($0.54) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on boohoo group from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 140 ($1.69) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered boohoo group to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 70 ($0.85) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of BOO opened at GBX 55.40 ($0.67) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 61.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 77.61. boohoo group has a twelve month low of GBX 51.40 ($0.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 289.90 ($3.50). The company has a market cap of £702.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.67.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

