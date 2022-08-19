NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Receives $91.55 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.20.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTAP. StockNews.com upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna cut their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of NetApp to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $147,432.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,348,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 5,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,906,835. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $147,432.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,348,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,625 shares of company stock worth $1,889,651. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NetApp

NetApp Stock Up 2.9 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of NetApp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,925 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of NetApp by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of NetApp by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $75.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.44. NetApp has a 12-month low of $61.26 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Articles

