Critical Review: KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) and DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) and KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DouYu International and KLDiscovery’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DouYu International $1.44 billion 0.29 -$91.31 million ($0.19) -6.95 KLDiscovery $320.48 million 0.53 -$60.54 million ($1.34) -2.99

KLDiscovery has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DouYu International. DouYu International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KLDiscovery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DouYu International 3 1 0 0 1.25 KLDiscovery 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for DouYu International and KLDiscovery, as provided by MarketBeat.

DouYu International currently has a consensus target price of $2.48, suggesting a potential upside of 87.50%. Given DouYu International’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe DouYu International is more favorable than KLDiscovery.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.5% of DouYu International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of KLDiscovery shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.2% of KLDiscovery shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DouYu International and KLDiscovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DouYu International -5.02% -6.12% -4.74% KLDiscovery -17.98% -47.84% -5.33%

Summary

DouYu International beats KLDiscovery on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors eSports teams and organizes eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content; and allows viewers and streamers to edit and upload short video clips by themselves. DouYu International Holdings Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China.

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery Inc. provides eDiscovery, information governance, and data recovery solutions to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula Ecosystem, an information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review, a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool. It also provides KLD Analytics, which offers technology-assisted review tools for predictive coding, workflow, email threading, near-duplicate detection, and language identification; KLD Processing, a processing platform; technology enabled managed review services; digital forensics services; and information archiving services. In addition, the company offers advisory services, such as eDiscovery readiness and response solutions, including eDiscovery expert witness, custodian interviews, preservation and collection strategy, and legal hold solution; information governance solutions comprising Office 365 health check and legal hold process improvement; and data privacy solutions, including privacy compliance assessment and data breach risk mitigation. Further, it provides data recovery services; email recovery services; tape services comprising backup infrastructure migration and consolidation, legacy tape and data remediation, and recovery from physically-damaged and quickly-erased or partially-overwritten tapes; and data destruction services. Additionally, the company provides data recovery software, such as Ontrack EasyRecovery and Ontrack PowerControls. KLDiscovery Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

