Analysts Set MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) PT at $513.75

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $517.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSCI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $499.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $442.86 and a 200-day moving average of $464.76. The stock has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.44 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI has a 1-year low of $376.41 and a 1-year high of $679.85.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.07. MSCI had a net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 151.89%. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 51.44%.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in MSCI by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 178.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 72 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

