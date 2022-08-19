Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.87.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Zynga alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Zynga in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Zynga by 168.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Zynga by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Price Performance

Zynga Company Profile

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.54. Zynga has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03.

(Get Rating)

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.