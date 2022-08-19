Critical Review: BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) vs. MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating) and MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.2% of BTCS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of MicroStrategy shares are held by institutional investors. 42.2% of BTCS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of MicroStrategy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BTCS and MicroStrategy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTCS $1.21 million 20.25 -$16.05 million N/A N/A MicroStrategy $510.76 million 7.18 -$535.48 million ($117.63) -2.76

Risk & Volatility

BTCS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MicroStrategy.

BTCS has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MicroStrategy has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BTCS and MicroStrategy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00 MicroStrategy 1 0 1 0 2.00

BTCS presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 217.46%. MicroStrategy has a consensus target price of $500.67, indicating a potential upside of 54.35%. Given BTCS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BTCS is more favorable than MicroStrategy.

Profitability

This table compares BTCS and MicroStrategy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTCS -973.73% -105.34% -86.35% MicroStrategy -261.81% -233.94% -38.83%

Summary

BTCS beats MicroStrategy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BTCS

(Get Rating)

BTCS Inc. focuses on digital assets and blockchain technologies. The company secures disruptive next-generation blockchains and operates validator nodes on various proof of stake-based blockchain networks. It also develops a proprietary Digital Asset Platform that allows users to evaluate their crypto portfolio holdings across multiple exchanges and chains on a single platform. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

About MicroStrategy

(Get Rating)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security. The company also provides MicroStrategy Support that helps customers to achieve their system availability and uptime goals, and to improve the overall experience through highly responsive troubleshooting and proactive technical product support. In addition, it offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with architecture and implementation services to help them quickly realize results, and helps to achieve returns on investment derived from understanding of data; and MicroStrategy Education that offers free and paid learning options. The company provides its services through enterprise sales force and channel partners. It serves companies from a range of industries, including retail, consulting, technology, manufacturing, finance, banking, insurance, healthcare, education, and telecommunications, as well as the public sector. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

